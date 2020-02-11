Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 921,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $189,160,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73. The stock has a market cap of $607.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.