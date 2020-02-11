Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.87 on Tuesday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,571,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.