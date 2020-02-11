Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.18. 7,153,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.