Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by Pivotal Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,500,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

