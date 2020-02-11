Falcon Minerals (FLMN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2020 – Falcon Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/3/2020 – Falcon Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

1/29/2020 – Falcon Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

1/23/2020 – Falcon Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

1/16/2020 – Falcon Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/8/2020 – Falcon Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

1/8/2020 – Falcon Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $7.80 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $405.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Get Falcon Minerals Corp alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.