Fantom Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.63 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Fantom has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $8.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.03532989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00241799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00134205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

