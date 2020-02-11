Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 3,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

