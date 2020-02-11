Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Sells $216,900.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $214,300.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 1,071,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,156. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

