Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $1,984.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,352,120 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, QBTC, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

