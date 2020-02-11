Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 1,000 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 832,990 shares in the company, valued at $60,749,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.97. 42,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 274,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

