Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.15. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.