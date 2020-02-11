Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNMA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

