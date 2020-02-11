Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 307,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,625. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

