Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.40 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $33.69 million and $13.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges including Binance, KuCoin, Korbit and Bitrabbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,716,863 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Bitrabbit, Korbit, IDEX, BitMax, MXC, BitAsset, BiKi, WazirX, HitBTC, Binance, Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

