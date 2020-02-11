FGL’s (FG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

FGL (NYSE:FG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of FG stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. FGL has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

