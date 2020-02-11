Financial Survey: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -28.41% -10.75% -5.80% National Health Investors 50.18% 10.94% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $644.40 million 2.59 -$72.00 million N/A N/A National Health Investors $294.61 million 12.98 $154.33 million $5.48 15.87

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. National Health Investors pays out 76.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state. A&B's interests extend beyond commercial real estate into renewable energy and land stewardship. A&B is also a construction materials company and paving contractor in Hawai`i. Over its nearly 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a lead role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction and real estate industries.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

