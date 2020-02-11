Financial Survey: Verona Pharma (TARA) & Its Competitors

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) is one of 134 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verona Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$20.73 million -0.79 Verona Pharma Competitors $804.43 million $163.55 million 2.57

Verona Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68% Verona Pharma Competitors -4,922.26% -126.64% -36.80%

Volatility and Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verona Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 1213 3642 7401 338 2.55

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Verona Pharma competitors beat Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

