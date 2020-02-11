First Bancshares (FBMS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2020 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2020 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2020 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/11/2020 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – First Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2019 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 42,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,789. The stock has a market cap of $661.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other First Bancshares news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

