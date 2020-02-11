First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Down 53.6% in January

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 739,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. 53,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

