First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) is ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s 3rd Largest Position

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bancsystem makes up approximately 13.3% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 0.59% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth $9,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FIBK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,815. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 816 shares of company stock worth $34,559. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

