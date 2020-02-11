First Merchants Corp Has $22.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,733,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

AAPL opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

