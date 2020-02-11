First National Trust Co Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

