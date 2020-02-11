First National Trust Co Has $19.64 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

