First National Trust Co Purchases 1,979 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

