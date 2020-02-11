First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

News stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected First of Long Island’s analysis:

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 57,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $644.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.58. First of Long Island has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.