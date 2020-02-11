First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

