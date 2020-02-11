First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 38,834 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of MEDNAX worth $28,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 65.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

