First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $391.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

