First Trust Advisors LP Buys 61,543 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amphenol by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,382,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

Amphenol stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

