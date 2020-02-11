First Trust Advisors LP Buys 84,621 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 84,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

