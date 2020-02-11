First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $29,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IDEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IDEX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.07. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $139.43 and a 12-month high of $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $7,524,435. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

