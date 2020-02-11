First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,594.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

