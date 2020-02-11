First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $391.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.67. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $299.28 and a 52 week high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

