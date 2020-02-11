First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.47 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 236.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

ELS stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

