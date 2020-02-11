First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.49 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 211,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Devon Energy worth $27,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4,827.0% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 127,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

