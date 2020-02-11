First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.73 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 116.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.