First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $23,450,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

