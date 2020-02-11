First Trust Advisors LP Has $29.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

