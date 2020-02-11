First Trust Advisors LP Has $29.34 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Tetra Tech worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $10,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $6,163,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,693 shares of company stock worth $9,042,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

