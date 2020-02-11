First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $643.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total transaction of $9,694,773.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,967 shares of company stock valued at $52,207,629. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

