First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,317 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $27,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,771 shares of company stock worth $9,732,353. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

