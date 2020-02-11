First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,652 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $169.94 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

