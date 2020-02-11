First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Lennar worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.