First Trust Advisors LP Sells 107,569 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 107,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Universal Health Services worth $27,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

