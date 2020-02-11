First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,117 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Eastman Chemical worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

