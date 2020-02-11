First Trust Advisors LP Sells 608,130 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Raymond James worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 36.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $441,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

