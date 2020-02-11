First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 7.32% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDMV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of HDMV opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

