First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ MCEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.