First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First US Bancshares worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised First US Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

