FirstCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $102,859.00 and $20.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049859 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00069840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000836 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,013.00 or 1.00267595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000636 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000410 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

